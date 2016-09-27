The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Flight Centre Travel has acquired the corporate travel businesses owned by Edreams Odigeo.

FLUIDRA

Fluidra has completed its share repurchase program by acquiring 1.7 million shares, representing 1.49 percent of the company's share capital.

