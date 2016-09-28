The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

A Brazilian court plans to hold a hearing on Thursday on the case of a former Telefonica Brasil senior executive who says the country's No. 1 wireless carrier planted news that she acted to permit excessive price differences in advertising contracts.

INDRA

Indra said on Wednesday it plans to issue convertible bonds for 250 million euros, extendable to up to 300 million euro.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur said on Wednesday it will reorganize its business into operations Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Security and Prosegur Alarms and is considering listing Prosegur Cash.

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"

IBERDROLA

Exane BNP Paribas raised to "outperform" from "underperform" with a target price of 7.2 euros per share.

