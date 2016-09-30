The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had cancelled a
listing of Telxius IPO-TT.MC, its telecom masts business, due
to weak investor demand, piling pressure on the group to find
other ways to cut its 53 billion euros ($59.59 billion) of debt.
SACYR
Sacyr said on Thursday it had subscribed a financial coverage
for oil prices variation on 20 million shares it owns in Spanish
oil major Repsol and would book 213 million euros ($238.88
million) from the transaction which it would use to pay down a
1.088 billion euros ($1.22 billion) loan linked to its Repsol
stake
CELLNEX
Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex said on Thursday it
had signed with Arcus Infrastructure Partners to buy 100 percent
of Shere group, owner of communications towers and wireless
sites, for 393 million euros ($440.67 million)
SANTANDER
Banco Santander is expected to adopt more conservative
targets in Britain to reflect the immediate impact of the Brexit
vote when the Spanish bank updates investors on its strategy on
Friday.
