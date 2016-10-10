The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
Spanish builder OHL has bought the 49 percent of New
York-based construction firm Judlau Contracting that it did not
already own, Expansion reported on Monday. It said the firm was
valued at $144 million in 2010.
ACS
ACS has won a 250 million-euro broadband development
contract in New Zealand through its Visionstream unit, ABC
newspaper reported.
SANTANDER
Citigroup agreed to sell its consumer business in Argentina
to Banco Santander Rio for an undisclosed amount, a day after it
sold some of its Brazilian retail banking assets to Itaú
Unibanco Holding.
Citi said on Sunday that the sale would include about $1.4
billion of its assets, including credit card, personal loans and
retail brokerage business in Argentina.
TELEFONICA
Telefónica Brasil SA said on Sunday that Chief Executive
Officer Amos Genish has stepped down citing unspecified personal
reasons, leading the country's biggest wireless carrier to move
faster with a planned transition.
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol is providing a credit line of up to $1.2
billion to boost oil output at a joint venture it runs with
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the companies announced late
on Friday.
