The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. arm has offered more
than $26 million for Abengoa SA's cellulosic ethanol plant in
Kansas, according to documents filed late Wednesday in
bankruptcy court.
CEMENTOS PORTLAND
Cementos Portland Valderrivas says Elementia intends to buy
a 55 percent stake in Giant Cement Holding Inc, a wholly owned
unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas.
REPSOL
Repsol, in a preliminary trading statement, reports Q3
output of 669,000 barrels per day versus 653,000 barrels per day
year ago.
