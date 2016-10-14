The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. arm has offered more than $26 million for Abengoa SA's cellulosic ethanol plant in Kansas, according to documents filed late Wednesday in bankruptcy court.

CEMENTOS PORTLAND

Cementos Portland Valderrivas says Elementia intends to buy a 55 percent stake in Giant Cement Holding Inc, a wholly owned unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas.

REPSOL

Repsol, in a preliminary trading statement, reports Q3 output of 669,000 barrels per day versus 653,000 barrels per day year ago.

