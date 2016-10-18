The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Enagas says 9-month net profit was 317.4 million euros
versus 312.7 million euros year ago.
TREASURY
Spain to issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 3-
and 9-month T-bills.
ALMIRALL
Almirall presented on Tuesday a restructuring plan which
would affect up to 121 jobs though not the financial guidelines
for 2016.
PHARMA MAR
Pharma Mar said on Tuesday it has completed its patient
recruitment for phase III trial with lurbinectedin (PM1183),
CORAIL, for the treatment of platinum resistant ovarian cancer
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on