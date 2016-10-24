MADRID Oct 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Spain's FCC said on Monday it had suspended the bond conversion process announced in October.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Monday it had bought real estate for 32 million euros in Madrid to develop office space.

FERROVIAL

The British government will make a decision on Tuesday about where to allow airport expansion in south east England, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday.

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is Heathrow Airport's largest shareholder.

PRISA

Prisa reported on Friday nine-month EBITDA down 1.6 pct at 198.8 million euros versus 202.0 million euros year ago

ACS

ACS affiliate Hochtief says ViA6West consortium-made up of HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions, DIF Infrastructure IV and JOHANN BUNTE Bauunternehmung-has won a contract in the area of federal highway construction with project volume of 1.3 billion euros.

