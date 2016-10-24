MADRID Oct 24 The following Spanish stocks may
FCC
Spain's FCC said on Monday it had suspended the bond
conversion process announced in October.
HISPANIA
Hispania said on Monday it had bought real estate for 32
million euros in Madrid to develop office space.
FERROVIAL
The British government will make a decision on Tuesday about
where to allow airport expansion in south east England,
transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday.
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is Heathrow Airport's
largest shareholder.
PRISA
Prisa reported on Friday nine-month EBITDA down 1.6 pct at
198.8 million euros versus 202.0 million euros year ago
ACS
ACS affiliate Hochtief says ViA6West consortium-made up of
HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions, DIF Infrastructure IV and JOHANN BUNTE
Bauunternehmung-has won a contract in the area of federal
highway construction with project volume of 1.3 billion euros.
