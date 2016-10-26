Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
ABENGOA
Abengoa said late on Tuesday that it had the provisional support of over 75 percent of its creditors for its debt restructuring deal.
AENA
The Spanish airports operator posted net profit of 944 million euros for the first nine months of the year, slightly above expectations.
SANTANDER
Spain's Banco Santander on Wednesday posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.
BANKIA, ABERTIS, IBERDROLA, FCC , ACERINOX, RED ELECTRICA
The Spanish companies are due to report results for the first nine months of 2016 before the market opens.
FERROVIAL, MEDIASET
The companies are due to report results for the first nine months of the year after the market closes.
