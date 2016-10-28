The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spain's fifth-biggest lender Banco Sabadell on Friday posted an 11.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier as it continued to reap the fruits of last year's acquisition of British peer TSB.

CAIXABANK

Spain's Caixabank on Friday reported a 15.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts.

POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular on Friday reported a profit of 416,000 euros ($453,523.20) in the third-quarter.

CELLNEX

Cellnex said its nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit, was 208 million euros ($227 million), up 18 percent from a year earlier and in line with forecasts.

BME

The stock market group said nine-month net profit was 121 million euros ($131.9 million) versus 132.5 million euros a year ago.

IAG

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG posted a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it expected 2016 profit to rise by around 7 percent, lower than the low double digit percentage it forecast in July.

