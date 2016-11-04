SMA Solar forecasts decline in 2017 results on drop in prices
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, forecast a decline in sales and earnings for this year due to high price pressure.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial's unit Cintra has been named preferred bidder to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a 35 km concession on Interstate 66 in Virginia (USA) representing investment of over 3 billion euros, the company said on Thursday.
ACCIONA
Spanish renewable energy and construction company Acciona said on Friday nine-month net profit 348 million euros versus 166 million euros year ago.
AMADEUS
Spain's Amadeus nine-Month adjusted net profit was 738.1 million euros versus 608.4 million euros year ago.
IAG
British Airways-owner IAG stuck to its earnings and margins growth targets for the period to 2020, shrugging off the impact of a deterioration in the travel environment this year.
Separately, IAG said group premium traffic for month of October increased by 4.7 per cent compared to previous year.
* 2016 fiscal year sales of around 940 million euros ($1.01 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over 140 million euros with depreciation and amortization of around 75 million euros
