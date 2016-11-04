The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial's unit Cintra has been named preferred bidder to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a 35 km concession on Interstate 66 in Virginia (USA) representing investment of over 3 billion euros, the company said on Thursday.

ACCIONA

Spanish renewable energy and construction company Acciona said on Friday nine-month net profit 348 million euros versus 166 million euros year ago.

AMADEUS

Spain's Amadeus nine-Month adjusted net profit was 738.1 million euros versus 608.4 million euros year ago.

IAG

British Airways-owner IAG stuck to its earnings and margins growth targets for the period to 2020, shrugging off the impact of a deterioration in the travel environment this year.

Separately, IAG said group premium traffic for month of October increased by 4.7 per cent compared to previous year.

