The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ERCROS
Ercros said on Monday that nine-month revenue fell to 467.1 million euros from 473.5 million euros a month earlier while net profit rose to 27.3 million euros from 5.9 million euros previously.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Monday that nine-month Ebitda rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier to 183.8 million euros while net profit was up 41.2 percent in the same period.
POPULAR :
The bank said late on Friday that it had agreed in principle with unions the terms of 2,592 job cuts.
ENERGY SECTOR:
The group of funds First State-CPPIB has entered the fray alongside the Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC, Allianz and infrastructure investor Borealias for Spanish gas distributor Redexis, El Economista reported on Saturday without citing sources.
