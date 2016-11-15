The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MERLIN

Merlin reported on Monday 9-month gross rents of 229.5 million euros versus 139.4 million euros year ago.

OHL

OHL posted a 94 percent drop in nine-month net profit after the market closed on Monday, and pledged to continue selling off its assets to lower its debt.

ABENGOA

Spanish energy firm Abengoa reported a nine-month net loss of 5.4 billion euros on Monday, the week after a court signed off on its debt restructuring plan which should allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

INDRA

Indra said on Monday nine-month net profit was 48 million euros versus loss 561 million euros year ago and reiterated its 2016 growth forecasts.

ACS

ACS said on Monday nine-Month net profit was 570 million euros versus 574 million euros year ago.

