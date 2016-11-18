BRIEF-CBS CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Private equity firms Brookfield and KKR are interested in buying minority stakes in Telefonica's telecom masts business Telxius, Expansion newspaper reported, citing financial sources.
IPO/REAL ESTATE
Real estate company Neinor could float on the stock exchange in the first half of 2017, reported Expansion.
* Q2 sales fell 7.5 percent to $6.688 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.