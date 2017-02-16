The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ROVI

Laboratorios Rovi said full-year net profit was 26.1 million euro, up from 19.8 million euros a year earlier.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera said on Wednesday it has created a consortium with Siemens Energy Inc and Siemens SA (Argentina) for two contracts in Argentina for a total of $108.5 million.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Thursday it had won a contract to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 278 MW in India.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on