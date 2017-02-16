The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ROVI
Laboratorios Rovi said full-year net profit was 26.1 million
euro, up from 19.8 million euros a year earlier.
DURO FELGUERA
Duro Felguera said on Wednesday it has created a consortium
with Siemens Energy Inc and Siemens SA (Argentina) for two
contracts in Argentina for a total of $108.5 million.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had won a contract to supply wind
turbines with a combined capacity of 278 MW in India.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4 billion and 5
billion euros of debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday.
