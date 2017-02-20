The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spanish lender Banco Santander has invested in two artificial-intelligence companies, part of the financial industry's increased focus on technology smart enough to mimic human thinking, sources familiar with the deals told Reuters.

BME

BME is due to report its earning for 2016 before the market opens.

NATURGAS

JP Morgan Infrastructures is negotiating the purchase of the gas distribution network of Spanish subsidiary Naturgas from Portugal's EDP Energias de Portugal, Expansion reported on Sunday without citing sources.

BANCO POPULAR

Banco Popular celebrates its annual general meeting.

INDRA

Indra celebrates its annual general meeting.

