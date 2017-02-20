The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Spanish lender Banco Santander has invested in two
artificial-intelligence companies, part of the financial
industry's increased focus on technology smart enough to mimic
human thinking, sources familiar with the deals told Reuters.
BME
BME is due to report its earning for 2016 before the market
opens.
NATURGAS
JP Morgan Infrastructures is negotiating the purchase of the
gas distribution network of Spanish subsidiary Naturgas from
Portugal's EDP Energias de Portugal, Expansion reported
on Sunday without citing sources.
BANCO POPULAR
Banco Popular celebrates its annual general meeting.
INDRA
Indra celebrates its annual general meeting.
