AMADEUS
The travel technology group on Friday reported a 20.5 percent
rise in full-year net profit for 2016, to 826 million euros
($874.5 million), and said it expected revenue to grow in the
mid-high single digits in 2017.
EUSKALTEL
The telecoms group said on Friday its profit for 2016 came in at
62 million euros, compared to 7.2 million euros a year earlier.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Mediaset Espana on Thursday reported a 2.9 percent rise in net
profit to 171 million euros in 2016 versus a year earlier.
GAMESA
The Spanish wind turbine maker on Thursday reported a
higher-than-expected full year net profit for 2016 of 301
million euros.
INDRA
The technology and defence group said on Thursday that sales in
2016 were down nearly 5 percent and it reported a net profit of
70 million euros, reversing losses from a year earlier.
ENDESA
Endesa posted a full-year profit of 1.41 billion euros for 2016,
in line with analyst forecasts.
