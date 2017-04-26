The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Abertis said on Wednesday that first quarter revenue rose to 1.28 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros a year earlier, while net profit slipped to 130 million euros from 147 million euros.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said on Wednesday first quarter net profit was 827.6 million euros compared to 824 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

AENA

Aena said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit was 80.9 million euros, up from 29.1 million euros a year earlier.

VIDRALA

Vidrala said on Wednesday that first quarter core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 41.5 million euros after 38.2 million euros a year earlier.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury has hired banks to take part in the syndication of a 15-year, inflation linked bond, expected to be sold on Wednesday.

REE

REE said on Wednesday first quarter net profit was 181.8 million euros versus 173.6 million euros year ago.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its largest market Brazil.

REPSOL

As political turmoil in Venezuela mounts, oil firms including Norwegian major Statoil ASA and Spain's Repsol SA have further reduced their already-dwindling ranks of expatriate employees in the country, sources familiar with the situation said.

OHL

OHL said on Tuesday its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed the sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV.

DEOLEO

Deoleo said on Tuesday first quarter EBITDA was 11.9 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago.

