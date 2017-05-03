The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Managers at Italian motorway group Atlantia and Spanish peer Abertis will meet this week in Italy to discuss plans for a tie up, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, Abertis said on Wednesday it has reached an accord to acquire 22.52 percent stake in A4 Holding for 125 million euros, leaving the company with a total stake of 85.36 percent.

DIA

HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a target price of 6 euros, cut from 6.5 euros.

POPULAR

Banco Popular said on Tuesday it will sell all the shares of its unit Popular Servicios Financeros to ABANCA Corporacion Bancaria for 39 million euros.

TUBOS REUNIDOS

Tubos Reunidos said on Tuesday Q1 net profit was 107,000 euros versus loss 11.2 million euros year ago.

LOGISTA

Logista said on Wednesday the first half net profit was 76.6 million euros, up from 51.2 million euros a year earlier.

DOMINION

Dominion is also set to report first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit was 134 million euros, up from 125.2 million euros a year earlier.

