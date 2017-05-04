The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial, which reports first quarter earnings after the
market closes, said on Thursday it was carrying out a share
buyback programme worth a maximum of 275 million euros and 19
million shares.
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in
first-quarter adjusted net profit to 630 million euros, beating
analysts' forecast as recovering oil prices offset falling
production and refining margins.
LIBERBANK
Liberbank said on Thursday first quarter net profit was 32
million euros, down from 38 million euros a year earlier.
REE
RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"
PRISA
Prisa said on Wednesday that first quarter operating revenue
was 362.5 million euros versus 324.5 million euros year ago.
TREASURY
Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros
at a quadruple bond sale.
SANTANDER
Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former
Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board
member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information
from HSBC's Swiss private bank.
