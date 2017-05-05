The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular on Friday posted a loss of 137 million euros in the first quarter of the year on extraordinary provisions to clean its balance sheet of toxic real estate assets, which also eroded its capital position.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said on Friday first quarter EBITDA rose 12 percent at 502.8 million euros versus 448.8 million euros year ago.

IAG

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG reported operating profit and revenue ahead of expectations on Friday, posting a record first-quarter performance in what is usually the weakest part of the year.

PROSEGUR CASH

Prosegur Cash said on Friday first quarter EBITDA was 195.5 million euros after 95.3 million euros a year earlier.

COLONIAL

Colonial said on Friday an accelerated book-building process has been finalized. The total amount of capital increase of 253.1 million euros with an issue price of 7.10 euros per share.

ABERTIS

Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia denied on Thursday a press report from Spanish newspaper Expansion saying an offer on rival Abertis was "imminent".

COLONIAL

Colonial said it will carry out capital increase in maximum nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros by issuance of shares representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Thursday first quarter net profit 72 million euros versus 157 million euros year ago; the difference is mainly due to extraordinary impacts that occurred in Q1 2016.

