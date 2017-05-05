The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular on Friday posted a loss of 137 million
euros in the first quarter of the year on extraordinary
provisions to clean its balance sheet of toxic real estate
assets, which also eroded its capital position.
AMADEUS
Amadeus said on Friday first quarter EBITDA rose 12 percent
at 502.8 million euros versus 448.8 million euros year ago.
IAG
British Airways and Iberia owner IAG reported operating
profit and revenue ahead of expectations on Friday, posting a
record first-quarter performance in what is usually the weakest
part of the year.
PROSEGUR CASH
Prosegur Cash said on Friday first quarter EBITDA was 195.5
million euros after 95.3 million euros a year earlier.
COLONIAL
Colonial said on Friday an accelerated book-building process
has been finalized. The total amount of capital increase of
253.1 million euros with an issue price of 7.10 euros per share.
ABERTIS
Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia
denied on Thursday a press report from Spanish newspaper
Expansion saying an offer on rival Abertis was "imminent".
COLONIAL
Colonial said it will carry out capital increase in maximum
nominal amount of up to 89.1 million euros by issuance of shares
representing up to 9.99 percent of current share capital
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial said on Thursday first quarter net profit 72
million euros versus 157 million euros year ago; the difference
is mainly due to extraordinary impacts that occurred in Q1 2016.
