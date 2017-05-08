BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to acquire stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALMIRALL
Drugs maker Almirall said on Monday that first quarter net profit slipped to 19.6 million euros from 21.7 million euros a year earlier.
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)