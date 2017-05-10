The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SAETA YIELD

Saeta Yield said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit was 1.3 million euros after a loss of 1.3 million euros a year earlier

FERSA

Fersa said on Tuesday first quarter net profit was 589,000 euros after a loss of 983,000 a year earlier.

GAMESA

Gamesa will report first quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.

