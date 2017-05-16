REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GESTAMP
Exane BNP Paribas starts coverage with "neutral"
EUSKALTEL
Euskaltel said on Tuesday it has taken control of Zegona in an operation valued at 686 million euros, including 245 million euros of debt.
QUABIT
Quabit said on Monday first quarter net profit was 1.7 million euros after a loss of 2.3 million euros a year earlier.
