The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
POPULAR
Banco Popular said on Wednesday it had placed 2.86 percent
of its stake in Merlin Properties for 10.752 euros per share, or
144 million euros.
Separately, El Pais reported on Thursday that the bank will
call for any binding takeover offers by July 11, though a
spokeswoman said she was not aware of a extraordinary board
meeting that day.
Meanwhile, Expansion said the lender will continue to report
losses in the second quarter.
TELEFONICA
Goldman Sachs raises to "buy"
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in
a scheduled auction of four bonds due 2020, 2024, 2026 and 2027.
ABENGOA
Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay
in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed
to Abengoa, raising concern over the reliability of the
country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to
an internal document seen by Reuters.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on