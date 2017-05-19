The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Abertis announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Eutelsat to acquire its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat for 302 million euros ($335.94 million). Abertis said that as result of the transaction it will control 90.7 percent of Hispast

TELEPIZZA

- Foodco Finance, owned by private equity company Permira and business family Ballvé, said on Thursday it had sold its 11.2 percent stake in Telepizza for 4.60 euros per share, equivalent to a discount of 4.5 percent compared to Thursday's closing price.

GAS NATURAL

HSBC has cut its rating from 'reduce' to 'hold' on the Spanish gas company.

PROSEGUR CASH

Exane BNP has raised its rating to 'outperform' from 'underperform'.

