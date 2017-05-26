The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
Grifols holds its annual shareholder meeting.
ISOLUX CORSAN
The company's board is meeting on Friday to analyse its
viability plan, which could entail debt haircuts, El
Confidencial newspaper reported.
