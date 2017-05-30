The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG
British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at
London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system
failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday
weekend, the airport said on Monday.
