IBERDROLA Iberdrola said on Thursday that Neoenergia, a Latin American company in which it has a stake, will absorb the businesses of Elektro. It said that the resulting unit may then be listed. SANTANDER Shareholders who lost money in Santander's rescue of Banco Popular are grouping together to mull legal action, El Mundo reported on Thursday.

COLONIAL Property company Colonial will enter the Ibex 35 index on June 19.

REPSOL The oil company said late on Wednesday it would pay 0.426 euros gross per right under its scrip dividend program. SACYR, MELIA The companies are holding their annual shareholder meetings on Thursday.