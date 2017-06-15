PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Spain aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at an auction of four bonds on Thursday.
INDITEX
Berenburg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 37 euros from 34 euros.
AMADEUS
Amadeus holds its annual shareholders meeting.
OHL
OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "hold" from "reduce"
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
JP Morgan raises to "overweight" with target price for 39.4 euros, up from 31.3 euros.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.