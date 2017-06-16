Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Societe Generale cuts to "hold" from "buy"
BANKIA
Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight" while cutting target price to 3.6 euros from 4 euros.
ABERTIS
Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3 billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.
UNICAJA (IPO-UNIB.MC)
Spanish bank Unicaja is moving ahead with a stock market listing that could raise up to 925 million euros, just days after rival Banco Popular had to be rescued, raising questions over the strength of Spain's banks.
OHL
Shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company on Wednesday announced a tender offer for its stock at 27 pesos per share.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
