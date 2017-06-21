The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
UNICAJA (IPO-UNIB.MC)
Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja (IPO-UNIB.MC) said on
Tuesday it had raised enough demand from investors to cover
order books for its stock market listing, in which it aims to
raise up to 925 million euros.
DIA
The supermarket chain holds an investor day.
AMADEUS
UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" whlie raising the arget
price to 55 euros from 50 euros
REPSOL
Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" and target
price to 14.3 euros from 15.8 euros.
AENA
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" while raising
the target price to 179 euros from 160 euros.
