BRIEF-Altice announces closing of Altice USA's initial public offering
* Altice and Altice USA announce closing of Altice USA's initial public offering (IPO)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"
PRISA
Altice NV said on Sunday it was in exploratory discussions with Prisa concerning a possible formal offer for Media Capital.
HISPANIA
Hispania said on Monday it has bought Hotel Fergus Tobago in Mallorca for 20.2 million euros.
