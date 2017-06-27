UK supermarket Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EDREAMS
Edreams says full-year net profit was 10.5 mln euros after 12.4 million euros a year earlier.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander said late on Monday its board has agreed to initiate the integration process of securities issuing companies.
BANKIA
Spain's Bankia said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal which values the smaller lender at around 825 million euros.
IAG
Bernstein starts with outperform rating.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved the company's Skilarence drug for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
* Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority says it accepts plan from investors in Co-operative bank to build greater resilience
LONDON, June 28 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Tuesday it has agreed a 700 million pound ($897.47 million) financial rescue package with leading investors that will shore up its capital base, ending months of uncertainty about its future.