BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering issues 800 mln yuan worth of corporate bonds
June 29 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd :
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CLINICA BAVIERA
Spain's market regulator has approved a bid for Clinica Baviera by Aier Eye International.
ACS
ACS said on Tuesday it has signed a refinancing agreement with a syndicate of banks for 2.15 billion euros due in Dec. 2022.
NEW YORK, June 28 An investor group led by New York City's comptroller called for Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron to step down, as part of a campaign against the firm's executive pay packages and high prices for an allergy treatment.
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering