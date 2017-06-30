REFILE-Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
KINSHASA, July 1 Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FAES FARMA
Faes Farma said on Friday it had bought animal feed supplements producer Tecnovit for 15 million euros.
VIDRALA
Vidrala said it has entered in to a finance agreement for 45 million euros with EIG
REE
Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Citigroup cuts to "sell" with a 17.5 euro target price
ENAGAS
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment