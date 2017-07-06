BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Spain plans to raise between 3.5 billion and 5 billion euros at a quadruple bond auction on Thursday.
SIEMENS-GAMESA
Siemens-Gamesa won a contract on Thursday to supply wind turbines with a capacity of 752 MW for Dong Energy in the Netherlands.
REPSOL
Bernstein raises to "market perform" from "underperform"
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Wednesday it will issue 1 billion euros in subordinated bonds due July 14, 2028 under its debt issuance plan.
ATRESMEDIA
JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"
MEDIASET ESPAÑA
JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"
ALMIRALL
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Almirall to "hold" from "buy" and target price to 15.3 euro from 17.2 euros
GAS NATURAL
CEO of Portugal's EDP denies the existence of talks on a potential merger with Gas Natural.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.