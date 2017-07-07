The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
AMADEUS
Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight" while
raising the target price to 48 euros from 44 euros.
GAS NATURAL
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" while raising
raising the target price to 21 euros from 20 euros
IBERDROLA
Goldman Sachs cuts Iberdrola to "neutral" from "buy",
removes from its pan-European buy list while raising the target
price to 7.8 euros from 7.45 euros.
ATRESMEDIA
Exane BNP Parisbas cuts to "underperform" from "outperform"
MEDIASET ESPANA, MEDIASET
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"
