Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Iberdrola

Neoenergia SA, whose takeover of a smaller rival will turn it into Brazil's No. 1 power utility by customers served, is working on a dual initial public offering in São Paulo and New York that could value it at 35 billion reais ($11 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the plan said.

Spain's Iberdrola will have 52.4 percent of Neoenergia once the takeover is completed.

Santander

Spain's Banco Santander said on Thursday it would offer perpetual bonds as part of a commercial offer to compensate some retail clients who acquired shares and subordinated debt of Banco Popular and were wiped out when the bank was wound down.

Prisa

Prisa appoints Guillermo de Juanes as CFO.

Masmovil

Masmovil announced on Thursday first quarter net loss of 41.8 million euros after a loss of 3.6 million euros a year earlier.

