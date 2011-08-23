MADRID Aug 23 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

The Spanish utility could cement agreements to merge its two interests in Brazil Elektro (EKTR4.SA) and Neoenergia in the fourth quarter of this year, Expansion reported citing sources close to the merger talks.

CONSTRUCTORS, IBEX .IBEX

Unlisted building and engineering conglomerate Isolux, plans to list its global motorway concessions unit on the Brazilian Bovespa stock exchange, Expansion reported citing unnamed financial sources.

T-BILLS

Spain is expected to pay lower rates than last month when it auctions up to 3 billion euros ($4.23 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, with investors encouraged by the European Central Bank's bond buying programme. [ID:nLDE77L0KC]

For today's European market outlook double click on [.EU].

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click [HOT-ES]

For Spanish language market report double click on [.MES]

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU]