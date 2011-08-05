MADRID, Aug 5 (Reters) - The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ACS (ACS.MC)
Spanish infrastructure and energy group ACS (ACS.MC) has
sold nine wind farms in Spain to investment fund Canepa Asset
Management for 280 million euros, including debt, Expansion
newspaper said on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.
No-one at ACS was immediately available to comment.
ECONOMY
National Statistics Institute reports June's industrial
output, with a Reuters poll expecting the sector to shrink 0.6
percent from a year earlier.
Spain's Treasury said on Thursday it has suspended a bond
auction originally planned for Aug. 18, but was careful to note
the cancellation of the auction was not a response to market
turbulence. [ID:nLDE7731AD]
