MADRID, Aug 5 (Reters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS (ACS.MC)

Spanish infrastructure and energy group ACS (ACS.MC) has sold nine wind farms in Spain to investment fund Canepa Asset Management for 280 million euros, including debt, Expansion newspaper said on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.

No-one at ACS was immediately available to comment.

ECONOMY

National Statistics Institute reports June's industrial output, with a Reuters poll expecting the sector to shrink 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Spain's Treasury said on Thursday it has suspended a bond auction originally planned for Aug. 18, but was careful to note the cancellation of the auction was not a response to market turbulence. [ID:nLDE7731AD]

