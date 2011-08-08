MADRID Aug 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPAIN BANKS

Spain's big banks plan to join forces and set up a new property company to manage the sale of real estate assets they have had to take on their books as the country's property sector slump has deepened, Cinco Dias newspaper said on Monday, without citing sources.

Spain's third biggest bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) and savings bank La Caixa have already signed up for the project, while Popular (POP.MC) is considering it, the paper said.

ENDESA (ENEI.MI) (ELE.MC), IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

Spain's anti-trust authorities will impose sanctions on leading utilities Endesa and Iberdrola for changing the terms of contracts with some of their clients without prior consent, Cinco Dias newspaper said on Monday, without citing sources.

No details on the amount of the sanctions were revealed, but they could be announced shortly, the paper said.

