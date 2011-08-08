MADRID Aug 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
SPAIN BANKS
Spain's big banks plan to join forces and set up a new
property company to manage the sale of real estate assets they
have had to take on their books as the country's property sector
slump has deepened, Cinco Dias newspaper said on Monday, without
citing sources.
Spain's third biggest bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) and savings bank
La Caixa have already signed up for the project, while Popular
(POP.MC) is considering it, the paper said.
ENDESA (ENEI.MI) (ELE.MC), IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)
Spain's anti-trust authorities will impose sanctions on
leading utilities Endesa and Iberdrola for changing the terms of
contracts with some of their clients without prior consent,
Cinco Dias newspaper said on Monday, without citing sources.
No details on the amount of the sanctions were revealed, but
they could be announced shortly, the paper said.
