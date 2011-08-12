MADRID Aug 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain's stock market regulator the CNMV said on Thursday it has banned short selling on financial stocks for 15 days from Aug. 11 and added it would extend the period if necessary. [ID:nN1E77A1Z9]

FERROVIAL (FER.MC)

Spanish infrastructure company and 29 creditor banks have agreed to a standstill on 533 million euros in debt outstandng on the Radial 4 toll road project untl after parliamentary elections are held on Nov. 20, Cinco Dias newspaper said, without citing sources.

ECONOMY

Spain's National Statistics Institute reports final inflation data for July at 0700 GMT.

Spain's government may raise duty on petrol by 2.8 euro cents a litre due to the recent drop in crude oil prices and to line up wth Eurpean Union fiscal measures, Exansion newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

