MADRID Aug 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPAIN PUBLIC HOLIDAY, STOCK MARKET OPEN

ABERTIS (ABE.MC)

Spanish infrastructure company Abertis (ABE.MC) will team up with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, and insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) to bid for Madrid's Barajas and Barcelona's El Prat airports, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, without citing a source.

CVC is one of Abertis core shares. CaixaBank (CABK.MC), another core shareholder will finance the bid, Expansion said.

Spain is in the process of privatising the two airports, in a move aimed at raising extra revenues to cut the debt-laden country's borrowing needs.

The government said in July that it has set a floor price of 3.7 billion euros ($5.21 billion) for the sale of Barajas airport and 1.6 billion for El Prat. [ID:nLDE76E0N5]

