MADRID Aug 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA (IBE.MC)

The electricity firm plans investment of 3.5 billion euros over the next 10 years in Scottish electricity transmission, newspapers Cinco Dias and Economista said.

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

Zara, owned by the world's largest clothing retailer Inditex SA (ITX.MC), is under investigation by Brazil's labor ministry after a supplier was accused of slave labor, a local seamstress union said on Wednesday.

