REPSOL (REP.MC)

The oil major failed to secure one of Mexico's first-ever private oil-field operating contracts on Thursday.

ECONOMY

The government will announce around 5 billion euros ($7 billion) in austerity measures at its weekly press conference at around 1200 GMT to help it attain its budget deficit target of 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

