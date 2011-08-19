MADRID Aug 19 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL (REP.MC)
The oil major failed to secure one of Mexico's first-ever
private oil-field operating contracts on Thursday.
For more, click on [ID:nN1E77F0KJ]
ECONOMY
The government will announce around 5 billion euros ($7
billion) in austerity measures at its weekly press conference at
around 1200 GMT to help it attain its budget deficit target of 6
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.
