MADRID Aug 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL (SABE.MC)

Sabadell United Bank, a unit of the bank, announced its takeover of Lydian Private Bank of Florida late on Friday.

[ID:nASA02PU8]

