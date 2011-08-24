MADRID Aug 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

Fabio Barbosa is stepping down next month as chairman of Banco Santander's Brazilian unit to take control of a leading local media group, following a year of disappointing results at the nation's fifth-biggest bank.

For a story, click on [ID:nN1E77M1V1]

ACS (ACS.MC)

Australian contractor Leighton Holdings LEI.AX said on Wednesday its chairman David Mortimer has resigned from the board with immediate effect. Leighton is majority owned by Germany's Hochtief (HOTG.DE). ACS has control of Hochtief.

For a story, click on [ID:nWNAS3682]

