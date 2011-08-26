MADRID Aug 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

The Spanish government said on Friday it had reached an agreement with the main opposition People's Party over plans to reform the constitution and establish limits for the public deficit and debt. [ID:nL5E7JQ013]

GDP

Spain is expected to report gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent quarter on quarter in the second quarter when the National Statistics Institute reports the final figure at 0700 GMT.

BANKS

Italy, France, Spain and Belgium extended their short-selling bans on Thursday in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis, but hinted the curbs could be lifted by October. [ID:nL5E7JP14B]

