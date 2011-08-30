MADRID Aug 30 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Repsol's key shareholders Sacyr and Pemex said on Monday they would form a voting alliance to boost their representation on the Spanish oil company's management and board.

Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company Pemex also said in a statement they would increase their joint stake in Repsol to 29.8 percent following the planned acquisition by Pemex of a 5 percent stake over the coming weeks.

ABENGOA (ABG.MC)

The Spanish renewable energy company is due to post first-half earnings before the market opens.

ECONOMY

Spain's parliament debates constitutional amendment on public deficit and debt ceiling.

Statistics institute INE releases preliminary harmonised inflation data for August at 0700 GMT.

