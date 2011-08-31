MADRID Aug 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL (REP.MC), SACYR SVO.MC

Spain's largest oil company Repsol rose 4.15 percent and its core shareholder Sacyr surged 10 percent on Tuesday after Sacyr announced it had created a voting block to try to control Repsol and wrest considerable power from its widely respected chairman Antonio Brufau. [ID:nL5E7JU2EI]

Sacyr has teamed up with Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, whose declaration that it is seeking to buy a further 5 percent of Repsol underpinned gains at the oil company, while Sacyr rose on hopes for better debt refinancing conditions for the nearly 5 billion euros it borrowed to buy 20 percent of Repsol in 2006.

Repsol is preparing a defence to Sacyr's joint assault on its board Expansion reported, citing market rumours that it is seeking a white knight to oppose the Sacyr and Pemex's proposals.

GAS NATURAL (GAS.MC)

Sacyr and Pemex want Repsol to sell its about 30 percent stake in Gas Natural as part of their plan to extract value from their investments in the oil group, website elconfidencial citing sources close to the two companies as saying.

ACS (ACS.MC)

Spanish builder ACS is due to hold a results conference call on Wednesday after posting a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales at German unit Hochtief (HOTG.DE). For a story please click on [ID:nLDE77T0IU]

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

The Spanish telecoms giant has cut ADSL prices to defend its client base from low cost competitors, Expansion reported.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS (TRE.MC)

The oil engineer reports first half results after the close.

ECONOMY

Spain's parliament took a first step on Tuesday towards amending its constitution to limit the public deficit and debt after calls by euro zone heavyweights France and Germany aimed at regaining investors' trust. For more click on [ID:nLDE77T0O7]

The Bank of Spain is due on Wednesday to publish Spain's current account deficit for June.

For today's European market outlook double click on [.EU].

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click [HOT-ES]

For Spanish language market report double click on [.MES]

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU]